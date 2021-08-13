Harlem Hellfighters awarded Congressional Medal

HARLEM, New York -- A black New York National Guard unit that fought in World War I, known as the Harlem Hellfighters, will be awarded a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer made the announcement today in Harlem at the 369th Regiment Armory.

The Senate passed the Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act, which is now headed to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

Schumer said the Harlem Hellfighters are being recognized for their bravery and outstanding service during World War I, a time when many white American soldiers refused to fight with them.

Although all of the men in the regiment are dead, their descendants pushed for the medal.