New drug approved by FDA for rare sleep disorder

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for a rare sleep disorder on Thursday.

But, the agency is limiting how doctors may prescribe it.

Xywav is an oral solution that can now be used to treat the chronic sleep disorder, idiopathic hypersomnia.

It's a lifelong condition that causes excessive sleepiness in the day, even after a full night of sleep.

Xywav is the first FDA approved treatment specifically for the condition.

It is already approved for the treatment of daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy above the age of seven.

Xywav includes a warning for central nervous system depression and abuse/misuse because it contains a controlled substance that can cause severe side effects if misused.

The FDA says the treatment will be under strict prescribing and dispensing safety controls and will not be available in retail pharmacies.