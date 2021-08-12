Eastern U.S. under excessive heat warnings

Excessive heat warnings are out for most of the northeastern part of the country.

In Pittsburgh on Thursday, before temps hit the nineties, people were out getting a workout in. Runners, kayakers, bikers and even golfers worked to beat the heat. The splash park in New York City saw a steady stream of children and even adults.

An excessive heat warning is in effect and will continue for at least another day. The "Feels like" temperature is in the mid-nineties