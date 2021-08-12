City of Tucson gives green light to reduce speed limits

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is giving the green light to reduce speed limits within two busy corridors, in order to keep residents and drivers safe in the area.

City of Tucson Traffic Engineer Blake Olofson, who makes recommendations and reviews roadways, says speed limits within the City of Tucson are set by an ordinance by City Council.

"Any reduction in the speed limit even modestly can have a significant outcome," said Olofson.

South 12th Avenue near Irvington and Drexel is one of two locations where speed limits have already been changed from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

City officials said work orders are already put in place for Valencia Road between Kolb and Houghton to 45 miles per hour to provide a consistent speed limit.

"You can still travel the corridor efficiently but you can also do it safely when you need to access businesses and restaurants on either side," said Olofson.

Christopher Reagan has been living just off of Valencia Road for three years now and said the speed limit is not the issue and hopes the city can consider other changes.

"It would be nice if they widen the road as the population increases and with the apartments coming in. The housing all over the area, increased businesses in the region but definitely don't decrease the speed," said Reagan.