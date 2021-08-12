Skip to Content

Canadian study shows increased protection for transplant recipients after third COVID-19 dose

A new study suggests a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increases protection for organ transplant recipients.

The small Canadian clinical trial enrolled 120 transplant recipients.

They were given either a third dose of the Moderna vaccine or a placebo two months after their second shot.

The researchers found that over half (55%) of those who received the additional dose had a high level of antibodies in their blood.

That is compared to the 18% of those who were given the placebo.

Those who received the third dose also had more T cells, which are needed to help prevent disease.

The study authors say side effects were mild, and no cases of organ rejection were reported after the third dose.

