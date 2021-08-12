Canadian study shows increased protection for transplant recipients after third COVID-19 dose
A new study suggests a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increases protection for organ transplant recipients.
The small Canadian clinical trial enrolled 120 transplant recipients.
They were given either a third dose of the Moderna vaccine or a placebo two months after their second shot.
The researchers found that over half (55%) of those who received the additional dose had a high level of antibodies in their blood.
That is compared to the 18% of those who were given the placebo.
Those who received the third dose also had more T cells, which are needed to help prevent disease.
The study authors say side effects were mild, and no cases of organ rejection were reported after the third dose.