YouTube suspends Senator Rand Paul

YouTube has shut down Senator Rand Paul for a week, over false claims that masks are ineffective against COVID-19.

The Kentucky Republican calls the seven-day suspension a quote "Badge of honor."

On Twitter, Paul wrote, "leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work."

That video Paul references, according to the New York Times, contained untrue claims that cloth masks are ineffective.

The paper cited Paul as saying "Most of the masks you get over the counter don't work. They don't prevent infection." and "Cloth masks don't work" in the video.

A YouTube spokesman tells the times the video violated company policy on COVID-19 misinformation.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment by NBC News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said since the start of the pandemic that masks protect against the spread of COVID-19.