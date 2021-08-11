UArizona COVID-19 wastewater testing returns this fall semester

TUCSON (KVOA) - Researchers at the University of Arizona said the wastewater epidemiology testing for COVID-19 that monitors student dorms, was very successful last year.

"We were on 81 occasions where we were able to preempt the spread of the virus by detecting people who were infected, by looking at the wastewater," said UArizona Professor Dr. Ian Pepper.

Researchers said they are able to collect information from manholes on campus.

"You can detect the virus in the wastewater seven to 10 days before people get symptoms. As soon as someone gets infected they start shedding the virus," said Pepper.

Dr. Pepper said with the help from data, the same method will be used this fall semester, keeping a close eye on 18 to 20 dorms, three times a week.

"We can now predict the total number of infections just from the wastewater concentration which is pretty cool," said Pepper.

Some students familiar with the testing said this is a great way to monitor COVID-19 on campus.

"I think it keeps students safe and also allows scientists to develop more things to help us with COVID," said student Adam Hauck.

Researchers said they will also be able to monitor influenza and other variants.