Monsoon isn’t slowing down for awhile….

After a very active night and early morning, thunderstorms are still ongoing in Central Pima County! Those storms are heading eastward this morning so expect periods of heavy rain and lightning for parts of Southeastern Arizona.

Some spots picked up 3" to 4" of rain last night and early this morning so there are several running washes and closed roadways! Give yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute!

On top of that, it will still be active for parts of SE Arizona this morning. Areas that have an active start will be a little too overworked for scattered storms this afternoon but for the spots that stay dry, storms should fire up the second half of the day so stay weather aware!

Scattered storms are on tap especially Thursday night before becoming more widespread Friday and into the weekend. An area of low pressure could enhance our thunderstorm activity this weekend similar to when parts of SE Arizona picked up several inches of rain back in July. Flash flooding will be the biggest threat over the next few days but some strong to severe storms will be possible. They will produce damaging wind, hail and frequent lightning.

Rainfall totals through Sunday will be higher in the mountains with 3"+ possible. The Bighorn Fire Scar and recently burned areas will be the most at risk for debris flow and flash flooding. Lower elevations from Tucson to the south and east could pick up 1.5" to 2.5" and to the west, 0.5" to 1.0".

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered storms (50%). High: 89°

Partly cloudy with scattered storms (50%). High: 89° Tonight: Few storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 73°

Few storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 73° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms (40%). High: 92°

