Man identified, arrested in connection to southside shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars on Wednesday in ties to Monday's fatal shooting on the south side.

According to Tucson Police Department, Robert Calderon Rosas, 52, was identified and arrested as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Domingo Molina.

On Monday, officers responded to various reports of a shooting near South Lostan Avenue and West Irvington Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the Domingo Sebastian Molina, 37, with life-threatening injuries. Tucson Fire transported Molina to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

TPD says officers located Rosas near South 12th Avenue and West Canada Street.

The 52-year-old was booked into the Pima County Jail for first-degree murder.

Detectives are still asking the public for more information regarding this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.