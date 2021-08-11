Majority of parents against mask mandates in schools, according to national survey

As schools nationwide prepare to re-open, a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey is shedding light on how parents feel about vaccine and mask mandates for their children.

Over 1200 parents were polled and 58% of parents of 12-to-17 year olds, who are already eligible to get a vaccine, were against a vaccine mandate.

75% of parents of vaccinated children want their schools to require a vaccine, while 83% of parents of unvaccinated children oppose it.

And among parents of children who are eligible to receive a vaccine, 41% say their child has already been vaccinated, while a fifth say their child will "Definitely not" get vaccinated.

When it comes to mask mandates, 63% were in favor of schools requiring unvaccinated students and staff to wear them.