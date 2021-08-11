Hotel turned shelter helping Tucson’s homeless

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The pandemic has presented the homeless population in Tucson with a whole new set of challenges.

One local shelter here in Tucson is working in strides to not only get people off the street but back into jobs and housing of their own.

The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity opened back in 2019. The hotel turned homeless shelter has really paved the way for shelters offering a variety of services. Some of the services include health care, job placement and counseling.

With COVID-19, they have dropped their capacity to around 50 to 60 percent. Even so, they have not stopped working to help Tucson's vulnerable population.

"The accessibility of drugs here is ridiculous and so I ended up on the streets and lost my license I got arrested and I'm working on getting my license back now," Kip Bowser said.

Bowser is a guest at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.

"Everybody knows the Holiday Inn ... hotel it has major history here in Tucson," Lisa Chastain CEO Gospel Rescue Mission said. "So it had great bones, it just needed a little love with some renovations."

Since the start of 2021, the shelter has helped 280 people get jobs, 187 people find permanent housing and had 57 people complete their addiction recovery program.

"You just start bouncing from place to place and usually you're trying to find the drugs...and then you're trying to find shelter," Bowser said.

For Bowser, it took him hitting his rock bottom before finding his way up.

"I attempted to take my life and the staff saved me," Bowser said. "So that was rock bottom for me."

Officials with the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity said Bowser's story is not uncommon with drugs so accessible on the streets of Tucson.

Pastor Earl Cross says the shelter has helped so many people change their lives.

"They come here stubborn, angry, upset at the world, upset at themselves," Cross said. "But when I see slowly but surely the transformation happens in their mind, that's when I get joy."

For more information on how you can help the Center for Opportunity, click here.