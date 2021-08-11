Authorities redirect traffic due to pipe bomb in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office neutralized a pipe bomb found on the side of the road Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post sent out by Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the pipe bomb was found at the intersection of La Donna Lane and Barataria Boulevard south of Sierra Vista. Authorities immediately stopped traffic in the area.

EOD team members remotely opened the item they say contained smokeless and black powders surrounded by wires. The team destroyed the powder by burning it.

The remaining pieces were collected as evidence.