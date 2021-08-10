The Taliban continues to consume Afghanistan

Another success for the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Taliban forces entered a provincial capital in western afghan Tuesday, as they battle the U.S. backed government for control of territory.

The Islamist militants already seized six other key cities over the last few days. In Farah, fighters were seen in front of the provincial governor's office. A Taliban spokesman tweeted the insurgents had taken the city. But a lawmaker from the area said the government still retained control of the intelligence department and a military base.

The U.S. and its NATO allies spent 20 years and billions of dollars to train and shore up Afghan government security forces.

As they complete their withdrawal this month, Taliban fighters have seized a series of cities in stunningly quick succession.