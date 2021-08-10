Pima County Board of Supervisors votes to not mandate masks in schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mask wearing will not be mandated by Pima County K-12 schools.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors made that vote Tuesday afternoon, as that day marked the sixth straight day the state health department reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of not mandating masks. Part of that discussion was the law governor Ducey passed, blocking schools from requiring masks use in schools.

Supervisor Matt Heinz, who voted in favor of the mask mandate in schools, believes that action needs to be taken on the county level and that we cannot rely on the state to make that decision.

"We can't wait around to see what happens because it's going to involve probably for sure, dead parents that are unvaccinated and very possibly dead children. And that blood is on the governor's hands, it should not be on ours," said Heinz.

Supervisor Steve Christy, who strongly opposed the mandate, said this is a decision that should be left up to the parents.

"As far as the community is concerned, the community can make their own decisions and they will not tolerate being forced to have their children wear a mask," said Christy.

Supervisor Rex Scott, who also voted against the mandate, argued that the decision should lie with individual districts and that the state's law that does not allow schools to make this decision on their own is the real problem.

"If we pass this, we are putting school districts and public charter schools in between us, and the state," said Scott.

The Tucson Unified School District has already unanimously mandated masks in schools for this year.

Adelita Grijalva, who serves as a board member for the school district and is a Pima County board supervisor, said she supports a county-wide mask mandate for K-12 schools and voted for it.

However, she is concerned about enforcement because of the direction the governor has taken.

"My hope is, as we all, county by county continue to move into highly transmissible COVID, that he will see the writing on the wall and change his position before Sept. 29," said Grijalva.

Like TUSD, other school districts in the state made the decision to require masks in schools despite the law banning mask requirements which goes into effect on Sept. 29.