Google gets rid of targeted ads for anyone under 18

Google will restrict targeted ads to users under the age of 18.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, says it will block ad-targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18.

It will also turn off its "location history" feature, which tracks location data, for users under 18 globally.

Google is also introducing a new policy for all users under the age of 18, and their parents or guardians, allowing them to request the removal of the young person's images from google image search results.