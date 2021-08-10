CDC Advisers to hold meeting on COVID-19 boosters

A group of independent advisers to the CDC will be meeting later this week to review data on COVID-19 boosters.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACLP, will discuss considerations for booster doses, and receive an update on additional doses in immunocompromised individuals.

As of right now, no vote is scheduled for Friday's meeting.

The FDA would first have to make an amendment to the current emergency use authorizations, or grant full approval of the vaccines, before the panel can recommend additional shots.

The panel had previously discussed boosters for immunocompromised people during a meeting late last month, where they urged federal regulators to move quickly on the issue.