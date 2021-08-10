Another Active day in store!

Active start for parts of Southern Arizona with scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon and evening so stay weather aware! Biggest threats will be heavy rain, flash flooding and strong wind.

If you're heading north this morning, give yourself extra time! Morning storms produced heavy rain and roadways will be wet with ponding possible in several spots. Additional storms will develop during the early afternoon, becoming scattered to widespread by the mid-afternoon and overnight storms will also be possible!

Only a few storms are expected tomorrow and Thursday, but a disturbance will enhance our thunderstorm chances by the end of the work week and into the weekend! At this time, strong storms could develop along the Mogollon Rim during the afternoon and head southwestward producing damaging wind and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

Rainfall totals over the next 7 days could range from 2" to 3" in the highest spots. Don't expect rain every single day in your neighborhood but it is looking likely that all of Southern Arizona will pick up some accumulation over the next week. Flash flooding continues to be the biggest concern, especially near recently burned areas and for the Bighorn Fire scar! Have a plan and always remember to turn around, don’t drown!

Today: Scattered storms (40%). High: 93°

Scattered storms (40%). High: 93° Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 73°

Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 73° Tomorrow: Few storms otherwise partly cloudy (30%). High: 92°

