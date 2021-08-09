Tucson EMT laid to rest

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Services were held on Monday in honor of Jacob Dindinger, the 20-year-old first responder who was shot in a southside mass shooting on July 18.

He was an EMT for four months before that tragic day in July.

Today, friends, family and hundreds of first responders came out to honor the short, but impactful life he lived.

First responders from all over Arizona and the country were on hand to be apart of the ceremony remembering Dindinger.

"As EMS professionals, we always say we'll take it from here when we lose one of our own in the line of duty. It is our way of honoring his services and letting him rest in peace, said Ted Van Horne, COO of Global Medical Response, "And he can go to heaven realizing he is appreciated, honored, loved, and forever in our hearts."

Dindinger was described as someone who could light up a room. He was cheerful, caring, funny and someone people would flock to.

His older brother read off a letter that Jacob's father had written to him, ending with:

"My heart is broken, but I know we will see each other again. Until then, I love you, my son."

The two brothers are 17 years apart, but Percetti said the age difference didn't matter between him and his brother, their bond was close.

Dindinger wanted to become a firefighter like his older brother.

"One of the things I loved most about Jacob, probably because I'm the same way, he knew what he wanted and when he found that, he went after it," said Bryan Percetti, Dindinger's older brother.

During the ceremony, his final call was given.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow to report that Jacob Dindinger has completed his last and final call. He is now safely home, and will watch over his family, his friends and his fellow first responders."

As Jacob Dindinger was honored today, the community also remembers the other victims of the July 18 shooting and said that their thoughts and prayers are with them as well.