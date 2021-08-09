Study shows third COVID-19 vaccination has similar side effects to second dose

People who receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may feel similar side effects following their second shot.

That is according to a preliminary study from Israel, which started to offer booster shots to those over the age of 60 last month.

The country's largest healthcare provider surveyed roughly 4,500 people nearly a week after they received the third shot.

88% said they felt "similar or better" after receiving the third shot, compared to how they felt after the second shot.

Less than a third (31%) reported having a side effect, with soreness at the injection site being the most common…. And 1% said they sought medical treatment due to the side effects.

While the FDA and CDC have both said booster shots are not needed for fully vaccinated people right now, Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said it is likely that those with compromised immune systems will need to get a third shot.