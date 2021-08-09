Skip to Content

Pima Medical Institute to hold open house at Tucson campus

New
8:10 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those seeking careers in the medical field, Pima Medical Institute is giving driven students the opportunity to check out their Tucson campus this week.

Students will have the chance to scope out the campus in person, in a more casual setting. Students will also be able to tour the lab classrooms, meet instructors, students and staff and experience the life of a Pima Medical Institute student.

The open house will be held Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Pima Medical Insitute Tucson Campus located at 2121 N. Craycroft Road, Building 1.

For more information, visit pmi.edu.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content