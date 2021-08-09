Pima Medical Institute holds open house at Tucson campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those seeking careers in the medical field, Pima Medical Institute is giving driven students the opportunity to check out their Tucson campus this week.

Students will have the chance to scope out the campus in person, in a more casual setting. Students will also be able to tour the lab classrooms, meet instructors, students and staff and experience the life of a Pima Medical Institute student.

"We just moved into this new building in April of 2019, and unfortunately, in March of 2020, due to COVID-19, we had to shut down," PMI Campus Director Dale Berg said. "And we've been conducting classes online for the last fifteen months bringing in students in small ratios so they get their hands-on skills."

The open house will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Pima Medical Insitute Tucson Campus located at 2121 N. Craycroft Road, Building 1.

For more information, visit pmi.edu.