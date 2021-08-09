Pandemic toll takes on youth mental health, study shows

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of kids and teens across the globe.

Researchers in Canada conducted an analysis of nearly 30 studies, which included data from over 80,000 children.

It shows one in four youth experienced symptoms of depression during the pandemic, and one in five had anxiety.

That's twice as high as pre-pandemic estimates.

Symptoms increased over time, and were higher among girls and older children.

Experts say ongoing social isolation, missed milestones and school disruptions have compounded over time and had a negative effect on youth.