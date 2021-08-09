New program helps Tucsonans with memory loss

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new program has been designed to help you and your family navigate the challenges of memory loss.

The Pima Council On Aging just launched their new program, Dementia Capable Southern Arizona.

In Arizona, Alzheimer's disease is the fourth leading cause of death with around 150,000 people living with dementia.

The program is working to increase awareness and understanding of Alzheimer's diseases and related dementias.

Harbhajan Khalsa, the program's director, says early detection is important. That is why they have launched a screening and referral process, where people can call to be screened for dementia symptoms.

They have also developed Memory Cafés in Pima County.

"It really is an open space where individuals with dementia, their family, friends, loved ones caregivers can come get support, and build relationships," said Khalsa. "The goal of a Memory Café is to leave your diagnosis at the door, you come in, you have a safe space to be for an hour or two, where you can forget that you have all of these worries and all of these challenges, and dementia, and you can just relax, and be yourself. "

The program supports caregivers and people with dementia by connecting them to resources.

PCOA also provides support for symptom management and dementia education.

If you have concerns for yourself or a loved one about memory loss, you can call the PCOA helpline at 520-790-7262 and speak directly to an information specialist.