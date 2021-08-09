Ex-LA officer charged in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against an ex-Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man shopping with his parents in 2019.

Officer Salvador Sanchez was a seven-year veteran of the LAPD at the time of the shooting. He was arrested Monday in Riverside County.

Sanchez was with his young son in a Corona Costco when he was attacked from behind by 32-year-old Kenneth French. Sanchez fell to the ground and quickly opened fire, fatally wounding French and critically injuring French's parents.

Riverside County authorities earlier declined to bring charges. Sanchez’s attorney says his client was terminated and the arrest is a political stunt.