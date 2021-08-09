DES transitions to new electronic payment card

TUCSON (KVOA) - The State of Arizona is transitioning to a new provider for Electronic Payment Card (EPC) services for Unemployment Insurance and Child Support payments.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced it will transition EPC services from Bank of America Visa® Cards to a Way2Go Card® Prepaid Mastercard® issued by Comerica, beginning September 23, 2021.

The new Way2Go Card® will be mailed to existing Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants and Child Support clients no later than September 23, 2021.

All payments thereafter will automatically be deposited to the new Way2Go Card®. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants who do not already have an EPC but will need one after September 26, 2021, will receive a Way2Go Card®.

Individuals who have remaining funds on their Bank of America Visa® Card will continue to have full access to those funds through December 31, 2021.

For additional information visit the DES website.