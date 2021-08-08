Teachers concerned about language in AZ HB 2898

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucked into the recently passed state budget is language regulating how Arizona teachers can teach.

Arizona House Bill 2898 ensures students can't be taught one race, ethnic group or sex is in any way superior to another. Or that anyone should be discriminated against because of these characteristics.

Arizona schools can be fined up to $5,000 for breaking the law. Problem is, teachers say they aren't teaching that.

"It's kind of difficult not to talk about controversial subjects in social studies, that's kind of the point," said Tucson High School Social Studies teacher, Monique Murrieta. She said her courses are intended to challenge the traditional narrative. "Who's story are we telling? There's a mainstream narrative that's been around for as long as we've been teaching these things and it seems a little ridiculous people would object to having other perspectives."

Some Tucson teachers are concerned language in HB 2898 will have a chilling effect on learning. "We can keep doing our jobs but it's under the fear of a lot of this stuff. And that is I think is ultimately what they want to do, is create more fear," said educator Jim Byrne, with the Tucson Education Association.

"Nobody is going out there and looking at anybody and putting blame on them individually. What we're talking about is history, what we're talking about is institutions, what we're talking about is systems." he said.

Governor Doug Ducey's office released a statement, saying the governor "has been a consistent champion for legislation that ensures Arizona's students receive robust social studies and civics education that emphasizes the importance of respecting people from all backgrounds and preparing students to participate in our American democracy."

Both Murrieta and Byrne said they want to help students develop critical thinking skills and be informed members of society.

"That's the whole purpose of education is to expose you to ideas, expose you to perspectives, talk about facts, logic, opinions, and work all them out and then you can settle on your own perspective at the time and then you are free to change later. That's one of the nice things about the First Amendment."

Chairwoman of the Pima County GOP, Shelley Kais, said, "While we want to encourage critical thinking, and creative thinking, we don't ever want to do it at the expense of any other person."



