TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department have confirmed that one person has died in a vehicle collision at the intersection of S. 6th Avenue and Michigan Drive on Saturday afternoon.

70-year-old Rafael Celaya was pronounced dead on the scene by detectives.

TPD says that the cause of the crash was due to Celaya not stopping at a stop sign on S. 6th Avenue, continuing across multiple lanes when he was struck by a pickup truck.