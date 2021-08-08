Skip to Content

Man dies from injuries after July motorcycle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one person has died from their injuries after a motorcycle collision on S. Country Club Road near Kino North Stadium on July 21st.

59-year-old Andre Jeanisse has been identified as the motorcyclist.

Jeanisse was driving southbound on S. Country Club Road when the car in front of him signaled to turn right into a private residence but then turned left to continue on the roadway, colliding with Jeanisse.

The driver in front of Jeanisse was not impaired at the time of the crash. Jeanisse was not wearing a helmet and did not have a motorcycle endorsement associated with his license.

