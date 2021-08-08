Latest COVID surge seeing a rise in infections among young adults

TUCSON (KVOA) -- As the Coronavirus mutates giving way to new variants, this latest spike in cases throughout Arizona shows younger people across the country are becoming infected with the virus more often than Arizona's previous two surges.

Tucson pediatrician Dr. Sandy Herron said Southern Arizona hospitals are seeing a major health strain once again.

"Inpatient is suffering all over again," Herron said. "They are seeing sicker patients, lower age groups and we have full ICUs all over again."

However, this time, there's a significant change.

"The average age in the adult ICUs instead of being 65 is now in the 40s," Herron said. "They are intubating healthy teenagers, 20 year-olds, 30 year-olds and we just did not see that last times."

"More of the cases in Arizona as I suspect nationally is really in that 18 to 25-year-oldegory because these are folks that have been hesitant in getting vaccinated," Dr. Sudha Nagalingam, an infectious disease specialist with El Rio Health said.

With students set to go back on college campuses later this month for the start of the fall semester, doctors hopeful more younger Arizonans will get their shots and get protected.

"This vaccine is as safe and effective as any vaccine we've ever seen," Herron said.

"The other concern is then you get another variant and there's always the worry that the vaccine we have available may not be able to tackle new strains," Nagalingam said. "But, right now we have the armament to deal with this but we just really need to deploy it otherwise this is something that's probably going to live with us for years and nobody wants to live like this."