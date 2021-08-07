TMC opens Milk Depot for breast milk donations

TUCSON(KVOA) --Tucson Medical Center has opened a Milk Depot to accept breast milk donations.

The Milk Depot will be overseen by the Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin, which serves babies with the greatest medical needs, regardless of a families' ability to pay.

"Breast milk is really nutrient dense," said Sarah Jensen, Manager of Mother, Baby, Women's Care and Lactation Services at Tucson Medical Center. "Research has proven that it helps decrease, allergies, asthma type 2, type 2 diabetes, obesity, so it's really a superhero power on its own."

TMC uses milk from MMBA in the NICU and postpartum unit.

"I think last year in our mom, baby in our NICU, we used about 10,000 ounces of human donor milk," said Noreen Carver, an RN and lactation consultant for TMC. "So if we have 300 ounces from this mom, who donated yesterday, that's going to go a long way."

TMC's first donor, Sonya Asunsolo.

"It's just an absolute blessing to know that I'm able to do this and help other babies," said Asunsolo. "My son was in the NICU for three days at TMC, and it's just an honor to know that I can help other little babies like him."

The pasteurized milk is tested to verify that it meets standards of safety.

Sonya says it's an easy process to donate and one that can make all the difference.

"Your milk can go so much farther, it can go to more babies across the U.S., the tiny tiny babies, the ones who need it the most, an ounce provides three meals for them so just a little goes a very, very long way."

Mothers who are currently breastfeeding infants under one year of age are eligible to be screened by MMBA, at no charge, to become donors.

You can call 1-877-813-6455 to begin the screening process.

Jenifer Smith, a lactation consultant at TMC says you can also call TMC to be guided through the process.

Once donors have received an account number and been through the screening process, they can make a donation.

"They call us for an appointment and they can drop the milk off, and we can even do it by car, they could drive by and we can get their milk from from their car," said Smith.