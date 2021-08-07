Biden Administration mulls vaccines for immigrants

TUCSON (KVOA)-- The Biden administration is creating is planning to mandate vaccinations for nearly all foreign visitors to the United States. The United States currently bars most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in countries including the U.K. , China and Europe's Schengen Area.

The administration also said a vaccine mandate for migrants arriving at the Southern Border could be a possibility. "So that is certainly under strong consideration, but it is under, a policy process review right now that I won't get ahead of myself as it relates to," said White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki.



A Department of Homeland Security document obtained by NBC news shows more than 18% of migrant families who recently crossed the border tested positive for Covid-19. The documents also showed 20% of unaccompanied minors tested positive for Covid-19. As of Wednesday, there were more than 15,000 migrants in Border Patrol Custody.

This comes as republican lawmakers tie immigrants into the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. "We keep hearing about all of the spikes and increases in the Covid cases, well maybe it's because there are so many asylum seekers that are unvaccinated and transmitting Covid-19 into our community," said Pima County Supervisor, Steve Christy.

But Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said that argument is baseless. "We are testing, we did receive very extensive information from the pima county administrator on how every person that we are working with, every migrant, every undocumented person, every migrant, they are being tested. they are being quarantined," she said. Grijalva also pointed out the virus doesn't follow borders and that mandatory vaccines on a wider basis should be explored. The Pima County Board of Supervisors is currently looking at mandatory vaccinations for all county employees.

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

