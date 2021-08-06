Study shows Johnson and Johnson effective against Delta Variant

Study shows Johnson and Johnson effective against Delta VariantUpdated
New research from South Africa suggests Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent severe disease among people infected with the delta variant.
The study included nearly 480,000 vaccinated health workers in South Africa.
It showed the single dose shot was 71% effective against hospitalizations from the delta variant.
It was about 95% effective at preventing deaths.
The researchers say these results show there is no need for booster shots yet.