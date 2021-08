New details on Disney's Star Wars themed hotel in Florida, where guests can immerse themselves in a galaxy far, far away for an astronomical price tag.

A two-night stay at the Galactic Starcruiser hotel will run from $4,800 for two adults, to $6,000 for four guests, three adults, one child.

Disney says the pricing covers "ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment" along with meals and admission to Disney's Hollywood studios.