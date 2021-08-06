Pima County wants Arizona to make federal rental assistance funds available

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the eviction moratorium extended again, local officials are asking the state to release emergency rental assistance funds that have barely been used.

Pima County and the City of Tucson combined their rental assistance funds, totaling $31 million to find the best way to provide this money to those in need. Now, they are saying they can use more.

The county has used nearly 70 percent of its available funds to help with rental assistance.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security has used far less of the nearly $300 million they have available.

"They've obligated about $11 million, but they had an amount of about $289 million allocated to them," said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry. "That's 4 percent."

So far, the county has processed nearly 3,300 cases and has provided nearly $21.5 million in rental assistance to those who qualify.

That has helped people like Daitra Small, who could not pay her rent because she had an unexpected medical expense come up, putting her behind financially.

"I had so many emotions and feelings as far as frustration, anxiety and stress," said Small.

She added that the team that helped her, took an immense amount of stress off her plate and she could not be more grateful.

Currently, the wait-list in the county is right around 2,700 applications.

They are actively working on 1,000 at a time and are able to process about 200 to 250 per week.

The county program is paying out on average one million dollars per week to successful applicants.

Small was relying on a stimulus check that never came to buy a scooter that she uses to get around, This forced her to fall behind on rent before she received help from the county to recover financially.

"I'm just so grateful for everything the program has done for me," said Small.

The money that the state has that is unused will go back to the federal government if nothing is done with it.

"If the state does not utilize that money it will go to communities across this country that are utilizing the money to support their families," said Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Grijalva says he hopes to speak with the director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security within the coming days to secure more funding for the efforts in Pima County.