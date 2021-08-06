Local pediatricians seeing spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local pediatricians are reporting more pediatric ICUs filling up with sicker children due to COVID-19.

"As of yesterday, we had 150 cases from the K-12 reports, 25 percent of them are staff or faculty and 75 Percent are children," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

Dr. Cullen said the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases has doubled since last year. Especially now that kids are heading back to class.

"In people who are not vaccinated like that whole cohort up to 11 years old are more likely to be spreading once the infection gets into that school or group of kids," said Cullen.

"We're seeing families affected, we're seeing younger and younger children with positive tests," said Dr. Sandy Herron from Tanque Verde Pediatrics.

Dr. Herron said symptoms are different in children, unlike adults.

"We're seeing sore throats, congestion, vomiting, those are the wide array we are seeing," said Herron.

Health experts shared the best way to reduce the spread as the school year kicks off.

"Wearing a mask is the most effective thing you can do to decrease the spread and potential transmission or contraction of COVID," said Herron.