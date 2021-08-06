Diving into artistic swimming

TUCSON (KVOA) - Artistic swimming may look like a beautiful show, but it is more demanding and challenging than one may think.

Artistic swimming, previously known as synchronized swimming, is also an Olympic sport that combines the creative flow of dance and the acrobatics of gymnastics wrapped up in a team element.

Every move, precise and in sync with their teammates, but one wrong move and the routine can look messy.

"That's why people think it's really not a sport. It is like a show thing, but if you look at what is going on under the water there is a battle going on all the time," April Stallworth said.

April Stallworth is the University of Arizona synchronized swimming coach. She said the battle is yourself, your teammates and the stamina to keep moving.

Artistic swimmer Katie Frazee said people dedicate their entire life to this sport. At the age of eight, Frazee began synchronized swimming. She swam for a decade and then took a 20-year break. She is now on the Tucson Synchro Masters team.

"I am just really passionate about working with a group of people to create a performance that is like, really alive and entertaining and connected with the element of water," Frazee said.

Frazee said the connection with the water requires a lack of oxygen and a lot of repetition to precisely match her teammates. She also said they can't touch the bottom of the pool or points will be deducted.

"Then I show people videos and they're like wow! You can do that? Like you don't touch the bottom at all? No, it is actually a 12-foot pool," said Kelsey Koenig.

All three ladies encourage those who are interested in any and all levels of artistic or synchronized swimming to give it a try.