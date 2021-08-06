CDC issues warning about cake batter

The CDC is warning people not to eat raw cake batter, amid a multi-state outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to cake mix.

According to the agency, 16 people in 12 states have been sickened with the same strain of E. Coli bacteria, between February and June.

They all had recently tasted or eaten raw cake batter from various mixes.

Seven people were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The FDA is looking into where the patients bought the cake mixes, to find a common brand or production facility.