Active afternoon especially to the south!

Isolated to scattered storms each afternoon through the weekend with better coverage early next week. Highs will warm into the low 100s today and tomorrow before cooling into the mid to upper 90 thanks to a more active Monsoon pattern.

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening especially for areas to the southwest and southeast of Tucson. A few storms will be possible in and around Tucson. Stay weather aware! Storms could produce damaging wind, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

More of the same through the weekend but we'll see an uptick in Monsoon activity as we head into next work week. At this time, scattered thunderstorms are on tap every afternoon starting on Monday with highs dropping into the mid to upper 90s.

Today: Hot, few PM storms (30%). High: 104°

Hot, few PM storms (30%). High: 104° Tonight: Few storms then mostly clear (30%). Low: 76°

Few storms then mostly clear (30%). Low: 76° Tomorrow: Hot, isolated storms (20%). High: 101°

