Two left with life-threatening injuries after shooting on eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department Detectives are investigating a serious-injury shooting Thursday evening on Tucson's east side.

According to TPD, officers received a 911 call around 8:44 p.m. pertaining to a shooting at the 800 block of East Sundew Drive.

Details are limited at this time, however, officers were able to release that two male victims have sustained life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

