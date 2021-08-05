Southern Arizona Red Cross volunteer to help California fire victims

TUCSON (KVOA) - A volunteer with the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is headed to Northern California where a massive wildfire has forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

According to the Red Cross, Don Cline, the volunteer, will be doing shelter work in Sacramento. He leaves Tucson Friday to go help those impacted by the Dixi Fire.

The fire has burned more than 221,000 acres and thousands of people are under evacuation orders.

If you would like to help, the Red Cross said you can visit their website at redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate.



