Drug overdose deaths continue to rise in Pima County, setting records

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department says that we are on pace to set a record for overdose deaths for the third year in a row. They also said fentanyl is responsible for more than half of those deaths.

While other drugs like methamphetamine, cocaine and heroine are still dangerous killers, fentanyl has become more widely used because it is inexpensive. The price keeps going down and it has become more and more available while continuing to be the most deadly.

"There's no question fentanyl (has) taken over the number one spot for overdoses," Tucson Police Department Capt. John Leavitt, Commander of Counter Narcotics Alliance said. "Not only has it taken over the No. 1 spot, but it's really really exceeded what we even thought it could do."

TPD issues Nolaxone - a medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose - to all of its officers.

Since the program started four years ago, they have saved over 100 lives.

Addiction can start from narcotics that are prescribed to you, which is what happened to Kellan Sanders.

She became addicted at the age of 18 after being prescribed Percocet after getting her wisdom teeth taken out.

"I just continued to go back to the doctor and get them because I didn't like the way I felt afterwards; the withdrawals," said Sanders.

Sanders, who is 35 now, overdosed on fentanyl last year before seeking treatment two months later.

In 2019, there were 337 overdose deaths in Pima County. In 2020, that number climbed to 446.

Through June of this year, that number is at 271, on pace for over 500 for the year.

"The big actor here is fentanyl, you know," said Greg Hess, Pima County Chief Medical Officer. "So in 2014, we had about five deaths in Pima County from fentanyl. In 2020, that was 207."

The continued drug use over 16 years led Sanders to lose guardianship of her daughter, fractured family relationships, and caused her to lose her car and apartment.

After seeking treatment, Sanders has been able to start rebuilding her life in a positive direction.

"(I'm) more confident, not hating myself, not self-loathing, just kind of all around better for myself and my life," said Sanders.

Leavitt says one of the best ways to help prevent overdoses from happening is to recognize those around you that have an addiction problem and offer to help.

Sanders said having those close to you not give up on you is a big deal because oftentimes, like Sanders herself, those struggling with addiction can be afraid to ask for help themselves.