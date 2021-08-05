Coast Guard seizes more than $1 billion in narcotics

PORT EVERGLADES, Florida -- The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded a record-setting amount of cocaine and marijuana in Port Everglades, Florida Thursday morning.

The crew of the Coast Cutter James brought in approximately 59,700 of cocaine and approximately 1,400 of marijuana.

The illegal narcotics are worth more than $1.4 billion. It's the largest drug offload in coast guard history.

The drugs were seized during several interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea during a three month period.