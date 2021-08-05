Arizona state senator arrested on charges of sexual conduct with a juvenile, police confirm

PHOENIX (12 News) — Democratic State Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarette was arrested Thursday night on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, a police source with knowledge of the case told 12 News.

While reports circulated in the political community that Navarette had been arrested, Phoenix police released this statement late Thursday:

"The Phoenix Police Department received a report of sexual conduct with a minor that occurred in 2019. Detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, and on August 5th, developed probable cause to arrest the suspect. The suspect was arrested and is currently in the process of being booked into jail for multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges."

Senate Democrats issued this statement:

“We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time."

The arrest comes two days after Navarette revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. Navarette said he was experiencing mild symptoms while isolating at home

Navarette, a 35-year-old Phoenix native, is serving his second two-year term at the state Senate, representing District 30 in West Phoenix. He was elected to the House in 2016. A Legislature biography shows he has worked for several political campaigns and with community groups over the last decade.

In the legislative session that ended in June, Navarette sponsored the Dignity Act, requiring state prisons to provide free and unlimited feminine hygiene products to inmates. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law.