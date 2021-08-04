Whatsapp rolls out ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos

In preparation for the Halloween holiday, WhatsApp is training its messages to do new trick: disappear forever.

The social media messaging platform is introducing a new feature called "view once" for photos and videos, where messages can't be viewed a short time after they're opened.

The company says the feature will give users more privacy control and encryption will protect the messages so WhatsApp can't view them.

The messages will be marked with a new "one-time" icon, letting users know they will disappear after their first viewing.