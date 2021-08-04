Southern Arizona renters face challenges finding affordable home

TUCSON (KVOA) -Those looking for rentals in Southern Arizona are facing a layer of challenges, not only financially, but also with availability.

Susie Nixon and her family are moving to Tucson this week. She is moving into an Airbnb until she can find a long-term rental.

"My son starts school on the fifth (Thursday), so I had to register him, and they want an address," Nixon said tearing up.

She, like many others, has faced several challenges when looking for a rental here in southern Arizona.

"It's just been a headache," Nixon said. "I just don't remember struggling this much finding housing."

For some, it has been hard to keep the rental they are in, especially since the pandemic hurt a lot of people financially.

"These tenants were not able to make their rent," John Malozsak, Sahuarita Association of Realtors said. "So we worked with them on establishing a payment system for them. So that they could catch up with it and when the time came, they actually found a different place and they moved into that."

Malozsak said they moved into a place a little cheaper. However, with the supply of rentals low, it is not an easy task.

"The eviction moratorium is likely contributing to some of the tightness that we have been seeing in rentals," George Hammond Economist at University of Arizona said." You know, one of the side effects that I think we'll see from the lifting of the eviction ban is that more of those rental units are going to come on the market."

If you're already in a rental and thinking of re-locating, now might not be the time.

"For renters, if you can hold off a little bit, that probably makes sense now," Hammond said. "Sometimes you just don't have an option."

For those who don't have an option and are actively searching, Realtor Cade Olof says to be ready.

"You want to have your credit ready," Cade Olof said. "Make sure you're not making any big purchases. Your credits are good and stay on top of applications. Stay looking because as soon as something comes on the market it can be within hours taken."