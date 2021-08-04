Healthcare experts continue to push vaccine efforts as delta variant fuels COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - With cases rising in the Tucson community and the delta variant continuing its surge as the dominant strain in Arizona, how can we get through this latest wave of cases?

In some cases, mask mandates have come back in effect. Also, some employers have started requiring vaccines for employment.

Because the delta variant has been found to be more contagious, health experts continue to emphasize the need for people to get vaccinated, even with breakthrough cases happening with those who are fully vaccinated.

"The worry is that people who are infected are then gonna be able to transmit the virus to others, close to as much if not as much as unvaccinated people," said Dr. Bob England, former Pima County Health Department director.

According to Dr. Chuck Gerba, who studies how viruses are transmitted, he said the delta variant is a part of the evolution of COVID-19 and this strain spreads much easier than the original.

"Unfortunately, this virus is more transmissible - about twice as likely to be transmitted from one person to another because you produce about 1,000 times more virus than the original SARS COVID-2 variant," the University of Arizona professor of Environmental Virology said.

England says the key is still to get as many people vaccinated as possible because the shots are still doing a good job of stopping infections in the first place.

"Twenty-five times less likely to be hospitalized or to die," England said. "I mean, those are the types of odds I think anybody would want to gamble on."

Dr. Richard Carmona, a former U.S. surgeon general, says another concern with the delta variant is that it may be more severe than the original COVID-19 strain, which puts those who are unvaccinated at an even higher risk, according to health experts.

"The concern is now, the longer we have people unvaccinated in our community, the more the virus can spread," Carmona said. "The more it spreads, the more chances it has to mutate again and become a different variant that becomes even more difficult to deal with."

All three health experts continue to urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible because they say that is still the best way to fight COVID-19.