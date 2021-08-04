Fire breaks out at Netflix studio

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- A fire broke out at a Netflix studio early Wednesday morning in New Mexico.

First responders with fire and rescue, and Bernalillo County Fire Department found flames and smoke outside the small studio.

Fire officials took to social media, saying crews were "on the scene of an outside fire near the Netflix studio."

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire… With no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.

Newsweek reports the Netflix series "Stranger Things" is currently being filmed at this studio.

However, Netflix says the old building was going to be demolished, and was not a set.

Authorities are investigating.