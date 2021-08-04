Excessive Heat this afternoon…

The Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 8 PM tonight as temperatures range from 105° to 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Monsoon storm coverage expands this weekend, cooling our temperatures off a bit.

Highs will climb into the triple digits thanks to high pressure over the Southwest and limited storm coverage with highs sitting between 105° and 110° in Tucson. It will be even hotter in Western Pima County with highs as hot as 114°. The Excessive Heat Warning continues for parts of SE AZ and will begin at 11 AM for Eastern Pima and Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County. The warning will expire at 8 PM tonight. Remember to drink plenty of water and limit your time outside!

The best chance for storms today will be along the International Border in Cochise County. The rest of us will stay dry most of the work week but we'll see an uptick in activity this weekend. Isolated storms will be possible on Friday but there will be a slightly better chance Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will also cool off into the mid to upper 90s!

Over the next 7 days, rainfall amounts could range from 0.5" to 1.25" for the highest totals. Those higher totals are favoring Santa Cruz County at this time.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 107°

Hot and sunny. High: 107°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°

