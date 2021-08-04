CVS Pharmacy raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

Pharmacy chain CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and plans to hit the 15 dollar mark by next July.

The company says about 65 percent of their hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour.

Those employees, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300-thousand people.

Several companies -- like Amazon, Target, and Best buy -- have also recently moved to a $15-an-hour starting wage.