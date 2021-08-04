Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced
A judge in Washington state signed off on their divorce Monday, putting an end to their 27-year marriage.
Under terms of the settlement, neither party will receive spousal support and Melinda will not change her last name.
The Microsoft co-founder is 65-years-old and Melinda Gates is 56.
The two say they continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable foundations in the world.