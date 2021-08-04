Skip to Content

Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced

6:08 am Top Stories
Bill and Melinda Gates
A judge in Washington state signed off on their divorce Monday, putting an end to their 27-year marriage.

Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced.

A judge in Washington state signed off on their divorce Monday, putting an end to their 27-year marriage.

Under terms of the settlement, neither party will receive spousal support and Melinda will not change her last name.

The Microsoft co-founder is 65-years-old and Melinda Gates is 56.

The two say they continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable foundations in the world.

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content