Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced.

A judge in Washington state signed off on their divorce Monday, putting an end to their 27-year marriage.

Under terms of the settlement, neither party will receive spousal support and Melinda will not change her last name.

The Microsoft co-founder is 65-years-old and Melinda Gates is 56.

The two say they continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable foundations in the world.